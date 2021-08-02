SB22 - Health Orders

-
Medical professionals and public health experts are rebuking a bill that limits the authority of health orders saying it hampers their ability to respond…
-
The Ohio House and Ohio Senate have voted to override Gov. Mike DeWine's (R-Ohio) veto of Senate Bill 22. The move can enact a law that weakens the…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says he's going to veto a bill that would weaken his authority to issue states of emergency and health orders, but he says a…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says he will veto a bill that would limit the scope of any state of emergency coming out of the governor's office. This sets up…
-
The Ohio House and Senate have passed a bill to limit states of emergency and health orders issued by the governor. Supporters say the change would allow…
-
The Ohio House has voted along party lines to approve a bill that would limit states of emergency issued by the governor and allow legislators to rescind…