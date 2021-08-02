Scott Wiggam

-
Ohio lawmakers will once again consider a bill to guarantee that state and local governments can’t seize guns or close gun stores or ranges during…
Gov. Mike DeWine has vetoed a bill that would give state lawmakers the power to overturn his health and emergency orders. DeWine’s fellow Republicans in…
Advocates say three million Americans in 40 states could lose their SNAP or food stamp benefits because of a federal rule change in how eligibility is…
Gov. Mike DeWine is saying no executions will take place in Ohio anytime soon – because the state can’t find a method under state law that would get…
The refusal of pharmaceutical companies to sell the state drugs to use in executions has capital punishment at a virtual standstill in Ohio. A state…
Ohio lawmakers have increased spending to fight the opioid crisis, but one state legislator thinks more needs to be done. Republican Representative Scott…
The House has voted to change the rules by which Ohio’s 550,000 licensed concealed carry weapons holders have to tell police that they’re armed. Rep.…