A group that supports President Trump is calling on its followers to go to be part of Trump trains in the state’s major cities after 5 pm. The plan is for…
A federal judge says Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose must allow counties to set up multiple ballot drop box sites. U.S. District judge Dan Polster…
When Ohioans go to the polls to vote early in person, they are asked to wear a mask. If they don’t have one, polls will provide one. But what happens if…
With under two weeks to go before early voting begins, two courts are still considering the arguments over whether Ohio’s counties will be allowed to have…
There are four different lawsuits pending right now over Ohio’s voting processes. They range from the way absentee ballot requests can be made to how…
The Franklin County Common Pleas Court judge who ruled Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose should and could allow more ballot drop boxes has issued yet…
The Franklin County Court that yesterday ruled Secretary of State Frank LaRose could and should allow installation of more ballot drop boxes throughout…
A Franklin County Common Pleas Court judge has ruled Ohioans can apply for absentee mail-in ballots online. Ohioans who want to vote by mail must fill out…
Ohio’s Secretary of State will ask a panel of state lawmakers Monday to allow him to use money raised from business fees to buy postage for mail-in…
Ohio’s Secretary of State is removing more than 200,000 voter registrations thought to be improperly on the voter rolls. But advocates for voters insist…