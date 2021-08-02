-
Democrats in Ohio’s Senate have laid out their priorities for the upcoming budget. Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights) says the…
Minority Democrats in the Ohio Senate say they’ll be focusing on jobs, the economy and education in bills they will present in the new general assembly.…
Federal stats show nearly 14,000 jobs at call centers in Ohio have been lost in the last decade. Now Senate Democrats have proposed a bill that seeks to…
The leader of Democrats in the Ohio Senate is stepping down but he’ll be replaced with a familiar face. Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni of the…
A group of lawmakers say it wants to tap into the energy behind the recent demonstrations and marches against the new federal agenda. Democrats in the…
It was a bad night for some Democrats in Statehouse races.Only about 15 of the Ohio House 99 races were considered competitive. Four had no incumbent, and…