'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
Senate Republicans
Elections
Republicans Pick Up Two Seats In The Statehouse, One In The House And One In The Senate
Karen Kasler
,
It was a bad night for some Democrats in Statehouse races.Only about 15 of the Ohio House 99 races were considered competitive. Four had no incumbent, and…
