-
The leader of the Ohio House of Representatives says he cannot compel members to practice some of the safety measures recommended by Ohio’s health…
-
Democrats in the Ohio House are accusing Republican leadership of failing to provide a safe workplace while they vote on bills in the Ohio Statehouse. The…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine announced the extension of the Stay At Home order saying the continued practice of social distancing and the closure of non-essential…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine is laying out protocols for businesses while strongly recommending employers to take aggressive action when it comes to protecting the…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine is warning families that new public health orders could come in the future that end up closing daycare facilities. At this point, that…
-
State health officials say the fourth confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, had no contact with other cases and didn't travel…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine says he thinks the state’s Coronavirus hotline needs to be moved to a larger location because the tight space it is located in now is…
-
State officials are trying to raise awareness about the importance of everyone doing their part in preventing the spread of coronavirus. As the Ohio…
-
State leaders are urging people around Ohio to avoid large crowds and to do whatever they can to prevent the spread of germs, calling this a critical…
-
Public health officials are recommending the implementation of social distancing in places where coronavirus is spreading. A top tech official with the…