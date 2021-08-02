State of the State 2017

-
Gov. John Kasich doubled down on his plan to require teachers who are renewing their licenses to spend days shadowing business leaders, despite the fact…
-
Gov. John Kasich’s speech was getting praise from his Republican colleagues in the legislature.House and Senate Republicans praised Kasich’s plans, saying…
-
Budget, taxes, education, drugs - Gov. John Kasich covered a lot of ground in his State of the State speech in Sandusky. And he also made a little…
-
Gov. John Kasich is taking the state government on the road to Sandusky for his annual State of the State speech. The city that sits on the coast of Lake…
-
Ohio’s state government is taking its show on the road with Gov. John Kasich preparing to deliver his annual State of the State speech in Sandusky. This…
-
It's not quite Powerball, but Gov. John Kasich’s office is offering up seats to his State of the State speech next months through a lottery. The…
-
Gov. John Kasich has decided where and when he wants to deliver his seventh annual address to the legislature. At a forum for reporters last month, Kasich…