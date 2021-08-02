-
Republican leaders of the Ohio Senate have proposed a $75-billion-dollar, two-year budget includes a 5% across-the-board income tax cut – which is a boost…
The two-year state budget is headed to a conference committee Tuesday to work out significant differences between the House and Senate versions. And there…
An income tax break for Ohio’s small businesses in recent years is under fire from Democrats and some Republicans. They say the current budget situation…
Gov. John Kasich made a surprise appearance on the floor of the Ohio House yesterday, to tell lawmakers to expect a tough budget because Ohio is on “the…
One of the Democrats running for U.S. Senate is promising to push for a tax break for middle income Ohioans if he beats Republican U.S. Senator Rob…