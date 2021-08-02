-
Former Governor Ted Strickland is officially joining the effort to repeal capital punishment, saying he regrets the way he handled Ohio’s death penalty…
-
There’s certainly an ongoing and uncivil war between many Republicans and Democrats. But two former Ohio governors have called a truce, and created a…
-
Ohio’s U.S. Senate race was touted as two political heavyweights between incumbent Republican Rob Portman and Democratic former Gov. Ted Strickland. But…
-
Gun regulation is an issue has been a challenging one for both major party candidates in the US Senate race between incumbent Republican Sen. Rob Portman…
-
Trade is one issue that leaves Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman and his Democratic challenger, former Gov. Ted Strickland, trading proverbial blows…
-
Two longtime Ohio politicians are duking it out for your vote in the race for U.S. Senate. Republican Senator Rob Portman has held the office since 2011…
-
Ohio’s US Senate race has five candidates on the ballot – the two big names are incumbent Republican Rob Portman and Democratic former Gov. Ted…
-
Politicians are making one last push to get their message out to voters in the last weekend before Election Day. For many candidates, this is when they…
-
The final Quinnipiac polls are out, and they show some changes for the races at the top of the ticket in Ohio – most notably, between Republican Donald…
-
Some observers feel Ohio’s US Senate contest is all but over, with incumbent Rob Portman leading Democratic former Gov. Ted Strickland by around 15…