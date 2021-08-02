Search Query
Show Search
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WCPN
On Air
Now Playing
WKSU
On Air
Now Playing
WOSU
On Air
Now Playing
WVXU
On Air
Now Playing
WYSO
On Air
Now Playing
WCBE
On Air
Now Playing
WOUB
All Streams
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
tethering laws
Government/Politics
Humane Society: Tethering Laws Should Be Included In Dangerous Dogs Discussion
Andy Chow
,
A bill has been drafted to strengthen the laws against owners of dogs that carry out serious attacks against other people, but pro-animal groups are…
Listen
•
0:56