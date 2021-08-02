-
Three small companies and University Hospitals in Cleveland will be receiving $1 million each for products they created to help fight opioid abuse with…
The fund that the state has used to offer more than a billion dollars for high tech research and development projects since voters approved it in 2005 is…
A dozen high-tech ideas for fighting the opioid crisis have each been awarded $200,000 from Ohio’s Third Frontier fund. The winners were picked in a…
The state has announced the entries that won money for ideas and projects that could make a difference in the fight against opioids. It's the first round…
The state has awarded nearly $10 million for several research and development projects that aim to stem opioid addiction, part of the $20 million Gov.…
In his State of the State speech last month, Gov. John Kasich announced he wants the state’s Third Frontier commission to spend $20 million toward…
Leaders fighting drug addiction through policy have said all along that it’s a battle that must be fought on many fronts. Gov. John Kasich and lawmakers…