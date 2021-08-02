Search Query
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
Government/Politics
Gas Tax Hike Allows ODOT To Green Light Nearly $400 Million In Road Projects
Karen Kasler
,
For the first time in several years, an Ohio Department of Transportation panel has voted to move forward on hundreds of millions of dollars in road…
Listen
•
0:53