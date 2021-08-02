Tracy Plouck

-
One of the leading figures in the state’s battle against the deadly opioid crisis is stepping down. The head of the Department of Mental Health and…
-
On Sunday – the start of the state’s new fiscal year – the most complicated change the behavioral health system in Ohio has ever undergone officially…
-
Ohio’s opioid crisis is taking the lives of roughly 11 people per day. Recovering drug addicts and people from services that help them gathered on the…
-
New limits on prescription painkillers took effect yesterday. And the state says prescription opioid deaths are down from a peak in 2011, and the number…
-
The most recent stats on drug overdoses in Ohio are from 2015, when more than 3,000 Ohioans died – and the 2016 numbers are expected to be worse. The head…