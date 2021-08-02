-
The U.S. has reached two major trade agreements with international partners in the past month, with the Trump administration pitching these deals as a way…
U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) says the new trade deal with China will level the playing field with the U.S., but he urges trade negotiators to be firm…
An expansion by Fuyao Glass America will bring a hundred new jobs and $46 million in new investment to what was a GM plant in Moraine.Fuyao has invested…
Ohio hog farmers are reacting to the news that China is planning to attach a tariff on U.S. pork exports. That’s in response to the U.S. proposed tariff…
People who work in Ohio’s largest industry are getting hit with a triple threat – a bad economy, heavy rain and cool temperatures, and now the possibility…
President Donald Trump has found an unlikely supporter in his contentious effort to raise tariffs on imported steel - that supporter is Ohio’s top ranking…