-
The home rule provision was added to the Ohio constitution by voters in 1912, and the struggles between local officials and state lawmakers have raged…
-
New rules on speed and red-light cameras started this month, as the new transportation budget went into effect. But a community near Cincinnati that…
-
There are sticking points in the debate over the transportation budget beyond how much to raise the gas tax. One of them is whether the state should…
-
It’s been a few years, but state lawmakers are trying again to put rules on local traffic cameras, which they’ve said communities are using to generate…
-
The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled unanimously that the state can cut funding to certain communities using traffic cameras. But the ruling may not have much…
-
The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that cities have the right to operate traffic cameras. Now the court is deciding whether a lower court can block a plan…
-
A bill halfway through the legislature would allow the state to deduct the amount cities take in from traffic cameras from their state funding. Even…
-
The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the right of cities to use traffic cameras without certain restrictions passed by state lawmakers, saying the state law…
-
A two-year old state law that sets rules on traffic cameras went before the Ohio Supreme Court, in a case filed by cities who claim the law actually…
-
The Ohio Supreme Court will once again take up the issue of red light and traffic cameras Tuesday, deciding the constitutionality of a law that requires…