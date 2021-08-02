-
Democratic leaders in the U.S. Senate, including Ohio’s senior senator, are working on legislation they say would improve voting rights around the…
-
Cleveland area car dealer Bernie Moreno is the latest Republican to throw his hat in the ring to run for the U.S. Senate seat now occupied by Sen. Rob…
-
Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman says he’ll vote for a COVID aid package when it comes to the Senate floor tomorrow even though it doesn’t contain…
-
The failure of the U.S. Senate’s proposed plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Health Care Act leaves the program intact. But most Senators, on both…
-
As expected, U.S. Senator Rob Portman has been re-elected, defeating former Gov. Ted Strickland.The Associated Press called the race almost immediately…
-
It’s not just the presidential contest that’s close in Ohio - a new poll shows the race for the U.S. Senate is tied, with a little under five months to go…
-
A former candidate for the U.S. Senate in the Democratic primary in March is urging his followers to vote for the winner of that election. Cincinnati City…
-
Former Gov. Ted Strickland won a big victory last night as nearly two thirds of Democratic voters chose him to be their candidate for U.S. Senate. The…
-
Democrats have both a presidential primary and a contest for the party’s nomination for US Senate on the March 15 ballot – and they used the first day of…