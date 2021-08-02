-
Ohio House Democrats are urging Congress to pass legislation meant to protect the rights of workers and allow them to unionize. Unions that back the plan…
Two Republican Ohio House members want to introduce a bill soon that would eliminate the prevailing wage on construction projects. And that puts the GOP…
An anti-union group is setting up shop in Ohio, saying they’re focused on reaching out to nearly a quarter of a million public employees following last…
Five state employees have filed a lawsuit in federal court, claiming their rights have been violated by being required to pay union dues.Four employees…
Union Members Pack Hearing On Public Employee Union Dues Bill That's Seen As "Right To Work" MeasureMembers of the Ohio House came back to work for their first day since the election to face a room packed with opponents of a bill on public employee…
The U.S. Supreme Court recently issued a landmark ruling that overturns 40 years of precedent and ends compelled union dues for public employees. Now, a…
In July, the Ohio Democratic Party recognized a new union that was formed to represent campaign workers. Now, a few weeks before the election, that union…
Members of Congress left Capitol Hill and held a special meeting in Columbus on the national pension crisis. Pension plans for more than a million union…
The U.S. Supreme Court ruling on union laws caused a national stir and sent a shock wave to labor groups in Ohio. Some Republican lawmakers have been…
In each of the last two legislative sessions, at least one Republican lawmaker has introduced a bill that would change the rules for union dues and…