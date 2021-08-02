-
Among the many provisions in the two-year state budget bill, HB166, that proposes $69 billion in spending is a change to electric companies and how their…
Leaders in the House and Senate are on the brink of approving a provision that would allow power companies to add another fee to your electric bill. The…
One of the state’s largest utility companies is proposing a change to the way they charge customers for their power. Some groups are crying foul, but AEP…
One of Ohio’s largest utilities is once again going to state policymakers looking for a way to get a boost for its struggling power plants. FirstEnergy is…
With lawmakers out of the Statehouse for the summer, there are still many issues floating around that might get a lot of attention when they get back.…
Hearings have ended and now it’s up to state regulators to decide if the so-called coal plant bailout for two electric utilities should be approved.…
The state’s energy regulators are reviewing a plan that would guarantee income for two utilities that have coal plants – and it would come from increased…