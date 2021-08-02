-
Public health experts are speaking out against the bill that would allow state lawmakers to overturn a governor’s health and emergency orders, and would…
Gov. Mike DeWine says while Ohio’s COVID numbers are trending in the right direction, the pandemic isn’t over. So he’s warning that he will veto a bill…
Nearly two hundred people offered testimony in an Ohio Senate committee in support of a Republican-backed bill that would allow a panel of lawmakers to…
State lawmakers are starting their new session with an issue that dominated much of last year – the governor’s power to issue health orders that…
Gov. Mike DeWine says he will veto a bill that’s headed for his desk that would restrict his authority to shut down businesses statewide in a future…
"Ho, ho, hey, hey, Roe v. Wade is here to stay." That's what opponents of the so-called "Heartbeat Bill" chanted on the steps leading into the Ohio…
It may seem like the budget is coming down to the wire. But waiting till the last minute to get the budget in place is pretty typical.The three budgets…
The Ohio House has just ten days left to decide whether or not they want to override Gov. John Kasich’s veto of the Heartbeat Bill. To override Kasich’s…
State lawmakers are back home after a long week of passing dozens of bills out of the House and Senate. The chambers are now waiting for the governor’s…