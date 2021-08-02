-
Democratic leaders in the U.S. Senate, including Ohio’s senior senator, are working on legislation they say would improve voting rights around the…
-
Voter rights groups are suing the state over what they call an inconsistent process that results in ballots being tossed out. The groups say there's…
-
Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the state's top elections official, is working with craft breweries to help increase the number of registered voters in…
-
The nation’s highest court has ruled Ohio can continue to maintain its voter rolls the way it currently is. The US Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that Ohio can…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court has decided to not hear an argument from an Ohio group that claims the state’s top elections official is wrongfully tossing out…
-
A fight over Ohio’s voting laws will take place tomorrow in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit in Cincinnati. At issue is whether those new…
-
The Ohio law that prevents someone from registering to vote and casting a ballot at the same time has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal judge. The…