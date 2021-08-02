voting rolls lawsuit

-
Even though the US Supreme Court has ruled that Ohio’s disputed six-year voter roll maintenance process is constitutional, no voters will be removed from…
-
Democrats are saying thousands of voters could be affected by the US Supreme Court’s decision upholding the way Ohio deletes inactive registrations. But…
-
The Secretary of State says no voters will be removed from the rolls before the November election, in spite of the US Supreme Court ruling upholding…
-
The US Supreme Court heard arguments today in a case challenging Ohio’s controversial method for maintaining its voter rolls. As evident in a video posted…