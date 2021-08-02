-
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) encouraged a large group of farmers to keep participating in the state's water quality program, saying his administration is…
Gov. Mike DeWine has released details of his plan to improve water quality in Ohio, starting with preventing toxic algae blooms in Lake Erie. The H2Ohio…
Ohio’s top attorney is taking on the Obama Administration one last time just as the president prepares to leave office. President Barack Obama authorized…
Help is now available for farmers who need a hand cutting down on nutrients that run off of their land and into Lake Erie, which can create harmful algae.…