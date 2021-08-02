-
The top leader in the Ohio House is speaking out about the resignation of former Representative Wes Goodman who allegedly sexually assaulted a teenager.…
More information, including allegations of harassment, is coming out against the now former Rep. Wes Goodman (R-Cardington). Now the top staff leader for…
A state lawmaker has resigned after a state employee accused him of inappropriate conduct inside his downtown Columbus office. This is the second…
With the school year starting and many controversial issues on the left and the right to discuss, debate and protest, people have been talking a lot about…