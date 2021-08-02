wind farm referendum

-
The Senate Energy and Public Utilities Committee plans to hold a hearing on SB52 Wednesday that would allow local voters the ability to deny a renewable…
-
Republican lawmakers are making changes to a bill that seeks to give local voters the power to reject a renewable energy project in their neighborhood.…
-
The wind energy industry is pushing back against a bill, HB401, that would allow local townships to put proposed wind farms up to a vote. Experts argue…
-
Republican lawmakers in the Ohio House and Senate are pushing for a bill that would allow township voters to reject wind farm projects through a…