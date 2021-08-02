Year in Review

-
2015 brought some controversial issues before lawmakers in the Ohio Senate, and some of them are likely to circle back around in the year ahead. The top…
-
It was a busy year in the Ohio House. More than 400 bills were proposed, dealing with some of the most challenging issues in the state. As part of our…
-
It was a big year for cases involving public records, home rule, sex offenders and charter schools at the state’s highest court. Here's a rundown of the…
-
State leaders started 2015 with several important issues to tackle in the energy industry. And as it turns out, as the year comes to a close, many of…
-
Once again, abortion was one of the most hotly contested issues at the Statehouse this past year. And as explained in our continuing series “2015 in…
-
2015 was the year Ohio lawmakers worked to overhaul the charter school system while a data scrubbing scandal was playing out at the state’s department of…
-
2015 was the year a collection of state lawmakers, local officials and historians took a long look at extending term limits. But opponents said average…
-
This was the year lawmakers introduced many bills to restrict abortions and grant more access to guns. As part of our "2015 in Review" series, here's a…