5 Images
Tiltonsville
IMG_4259.jpeg
A photo of Tiltonsville’s 2006 recruits hangs on the walls at the Southeast Ohio volunteer department on Sept. 29, 2025. The number of recruits faded in recent years – leaving the station to look for a solution, Fire Chief Michael Lollini said. (Kendall Crawford / The Ohio Newsroom)
IMG_4257.jpeg
The Tiltonsville Volunteer Fire Department was founded in 1917. Its first home was a one story building. Its first fire engine was a Ford Model T. In the current station, pictured here on Sept. 29, 2025, photos of past fire engines line the walls. (Kendall Crawford / The Ohio Newsroom)
IMG_4297.jpeg
The Tiltonsville Volunteer Fire Department’s main engine is parked outside the station in rural Southeast Ohio on Sept. 29, 2025. The department is embracing a joint fire district to combat long emergency response times. (Kendall Crawford / The Ohio Newsroom)
IMG_4234.jpeg
Firefighter protective gear hangs in the garage of Tiltonsville Volunteer Fire Department in Southeast Ohio on Sept. 29, 2025. It’s one of many Ohio departments that’s collaborating with other struggling stations to meet rising emergency call demands. (Kendall Crawford / The Ohio Newsroom)
IMG_4263.jpeg
Fire gear for parttime and volunteer firefighters line the shelves at the Tiltonsville Volunteer Fire Department on Sept. 29, 2025. (Kendall Crawford / The Ohio Newsroom)
1/5