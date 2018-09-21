AEP Commits To More Than Double Wind, Solar Generation In Ohio

AEP Ohio has announced a commitment to eventually double wind and solar generation in Ohio. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, supporters say the plan sends a signal around the country to clean energy companies.

AEP Ohio’s proposal is the next step in their plan to move away from coal power.

Neil Waggoner is with the Sierra Club, which agreed to support the plan in 2015. Waggoner says AEP’s project and the state’s renewable energy standards are a signal to solar and wind developers. 

“If we just get out of our own way we’re gonna see more commitments like what AEP is trying to do and we’re gonna see Ohio clean energy just really take off,” says Waggoner.

Ohio lawmakers have tried repealing the standards mandating wind and solar power. A bill to change those standards could come up again after the November election.

