AEP Hopes New PUCO Chair Gives Solar Farm A "Fair Shot"

By 40 seconds ago
  • Solar farm
    Solar farm
    Love Silhouette/Shutterstock

The panel of state regulators that reviews utility rates will soon have a new leader who has a history of opposing renewable energy issues. This is causing concerns for supporters of a proposed solar farm from AEP. 

Sam Randazzo’s appointment to chair the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio sent up red flags to supporters of AEP’s 400 megawatt solar farm.

Randazzo’s former group, Industrial Energy Users-Ohio, is against the proposal.

AEP Ohio Vice President Marc Reitter says Randazzo is smart and experienced, and Reitter hopes he gives their proposal a fair shot.

“He’ll evaluate the record and I think he’ll find that these projects offer economic hope to a part of the state that I think has been left behind. And I think he’ll find merit in that,” says Reitter.

AEP says there’s a need for this solar farm in Highland County based on fuel diversity, carbon reduction, and economic development for Appalachia.

Other groups, including the Office of Ohio Consumers' Counsel, have opposed the proposal saying it does not meet the requirements to satisfy a "need." In that past, "need" has been primarily based on energy supply. However, the PUCO has recently been open to a broader definition.

Tags: 
Highland County Renewable Project
AEP
PUCO

Related Content

Opponents Call AEP Renewable Project An Unnecessary Subsidy

By Jan 29, 2019
Sergey Edentod/SHUTTERSTOCK

Opponents of American Electric Power’s renewable energy project say the proposal to build new wind and solar farms in Highland County would result in an unnecessary subsidy with customers footing the bill.

Environmental Groups Oppose DeWine's Pick For PUCO Chair

By Feb 4, 2019
Sergey Edentod (solar), James Kelley (coal), David Gaylor (gas)/SHUTTERSTOCK and Andy Chow (wind)

Environmental groups say Gov. Mike DeWine’s appointment of Sam Randazzo to lead the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio is problematic because of Randazzo's past opposition to renewable energy issues.

Environmental Group Teams Up With Coal Company To Support Ohio Solar Energy Farm

By Dec 4, 2018
Solar panel
Sergey Edentod/SHUTTERSTOCK

The Natural Resources Defense Council and Boich Companies, a coal investor, are calling on the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to approve what would be the largest solar farm in Ohio. The renewable energy project would be developed in Highland County, an Appalachian area the coalition says is in need of support.