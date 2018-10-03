Alleged Victim Of OSU Doctor Wants Ohio Legislature To Make Changes To Statute Of Limitations

A man who says he was abused by former Ohio State University doctor Richard Strauss in the 90s wants state lawmakers to get rid of the time limit to file legal claims of sexual abuse.

Brian Garrett says he wants a credible investigation into his case and for hundreds of others making similar claims against Strauss, who died in 2005. But Garrett says the statute of limitations expired two years after the abuse so he is pushing for Ohio lawmakers to waive that time limit for filing legal action.

“All of the lawmakers that I know, Democrat or Republican, all are good people and will do the right thing. But in my opinion, if the lawmakers don’t step up and open up the statute of limitations, then they are complicit.”

An Ohio State spokesman declined to comment on the proposed legislative effort. But the school has opened an investigation into the matter. Garrett says he doesn’t have faith in that because it lacks transparency and credibility, and he hopes a new website will hold OSU accountable.