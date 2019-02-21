Anti-Death Penalty Group Pleased But Still Concerned About Upcoming Executions

By 21 minutes ago
  • Ron Corby, OGT

Advocates against capital punishment say they’re pleased with comments from Gov. Mike DeWine, who says executions won’t proceed until the prisons department comes up with a new lethal injection process.

DeWine says until the lethal injection mixture can stand up to federal court scrutiny, the nearly two dozen executions scheduled between this May and 2022 won’t go forward.

Kevin Werner with Ohioans to Stop Executions said that’s the right decision, but there needs to be an examination of the overall system and those who are on death row.

“They are people who are poor, who killed white victims, and who have some underlying substance abuse or abuse as children or have a mental illness – I mean, that’s who we’re talking about here," Werner said.

Werner said lawmakers haven’t acted on recommendations they’ve had to improve the system.

DeWine, a former prosecutor and attorney general, told reporters the death penalty is the law, but with DNA and other advances there’s more known today than when he voted to pass the law in 1981.

Tags: 
Executions
Gov. Mike DeWine
Ohioans to Stop Executions
Kevin Werner

Related Content

Executions In Ohio On Hold For Now

By Feb 19, 2019
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (Republican)
Jo Ingles

Gov. Mike DeWine says there won’t be any executions in Ohio in the near future. 

DeWine Gets First Clemency Report On A Killer Set For Execution

By Jan 18, 2019
Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien talks to some observers before the Parole Board hearing on Wayne Keith Henness.
Karen Kasler

The state parole board has unanimously recommended Gov. Mike DeWine not stop the execution of a man convicted of killing his substance abuse counselor in Columbus in 1993 and taking his car, credit cards and wedding ring to get money for drugs.

Ohio Upholds Constitutionality Of Ohio's Death Penalty

By Apr 18, 2018
Daniel Konik

The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of Ohio’s death penalty law.

Kasich Gives Temporary Reprieve To Killer So Parole Board Can Consider Juror's Letter

By Feb 8, 2018
Karen Kasler

Wednesday’s execution for Raymond Tibbetts of Cincinnati has been put off because of a letter from a juror asking Gov. John Kasich to spare the convicted killer’s life. The execution is delayed until the parole board can hold a hearing on the issues raised in that letter.