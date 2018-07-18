Chamber of Commerce Group Proposes Ideas On Growing Innovation Economy

By Jul 18, 2018
  • A slide from the Bold Ohio proposal showing the four "Innovation Hubs".
    A slide from the Bold Ohio proposal showing the four "Innovation Hubs".
    Ohio Chamber Foundation

A research arm of the state’s leading business lobby has put together a set of recommendations to improve the economy by growing innovation. That proposal has been presented to the candidates for governor.

The report says Ohio has seen lagging growth in population, per capita income and wages, but growing levels of poverty.

Brian Hicks with the Ohio Chamber of Commerce Research Foundation says the state should invest in nextgen manufacturing, health, smart infrastructure and data analytics. “We’re not talking about tens of millions of dollars of investment to really make the difference that this report calls for. But we’re talking about hundreds of millions of dollars of investment over a period of time.”

The report says that money could come from liquor funds from JobsOhio, Ohio’s Third Frontier initiative, federal dollars and private investment. The report also suggests an overhaul of the tax code and expanding tax credits to attract venture capital and to keep graduates in Ohio.

Tags: 
Economic development
economy
Ohio Chamber of Commerce
innovation economy

Related Content

New Test Track For Smart Cars In Ohio Is Touted As "The Largest In The World"

By Jul 9, 2018
Jo Ingles

A vehicle testing facility that’s three times as big as Disneyland is now under construction about an hour northwest of Columbus. 

Some Parts Of Ohio Lack Broadband While Two Bills To Provide It Are Stalled In The Ohio Legislature

By Jun 20, 2018
Jo Ingles

There is something millions of Ohioans take for granted that hundreds of thousands of others dream about – broadband service. All of Ohio’s major cities have it and some communities even offer it free to residents. But in some parts of Ohio, it is limited, cost prohibitive or isn’t even available. The Legislature is considering two bills that are meant to provide broadband services to areas of the state that don’t have it. But even though they have bipartisan support, the bills appear to be stalled. 

State's Jobs-Creating Entity And One Of Its Critics Agree Last Year's Job Growth Wasn't Great

By Mar 7, 2017

Last year was a hard one in a category that nearly every politician talks about and nearly every election hinges on: the economy. And specifically, it was a tough year for job growth in Ohio.

Story Of Economic Devastation Told In New Book By Lancaster Native Is Not Unique In Ohio

By Feb 17, 2017
Karen Kasler

A book released on Valentine’s Day is a bit of a bittersweet love letter from its author to its subject – his hometown. And the story it tells has been heard in towns all over Ohio and across the country.

Mayors Of Ohio's 30 Largest Cities Form Alliance To Lobby State Lawmakers

By Nov 18, 2016
Karen Kasler

Mayors from Ohio’s 30 largest cities have formed a coalition to discuss state policy and lobby lawmakers about the issues their communities are facing.