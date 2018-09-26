Coalition Of Voter Groups Want Reforms

By 44 minutes ago
  • All Voting is Local
    Mike Brickner
    Jo Ingles

A coalition of voting rights groups say reforms are needed to the state’s election process to encourage voting and eliminate problems that keep voters from being able to cast ballots. 

A court order mandating weeknight and weekend voting hours statewide will expire next year. Mike Brickner is working with the group All Voting is Local - which is urging the next Secretary of State to make those extended hours permanent. And that’s not all.

“Removing the prohibit against having only one voting site per county in the state of Ohio. Also instituting changes like having a permanent absentee voting list.” 

In a written statement, a spokesman for current Secretary of State Jon Husted says improvements to voter registration and early and absentee voting processes have greatly improved the state’s score on a national election performance index. But the voting groups point out Ohio ranks behind 20 other states in that index. 

