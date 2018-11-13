Controversial Conservative Commentator Headlines Committee Hearing On Campus Free Speech Bill

By 10 minutes ago
  • Commentator and former Brietbart editor Ben Shapiro (center) talks to reporters flanked by Aaron Baer from the Center for Community Solutions (left) and Rep. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) and Rep. Andrew Brenner (R-Powell), the sponsors of the bill.
    Commentator and former Brietbart editor Ben Shapiro (center) talks to reporters flanked by Aaron Baer from the Center for Community Solutions (left) and Rep. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) and Rep. Andrew Brenner (R-Powell), the sponsors of the bill.
    Karen Kasler

A bill that backers say would protect all free speech at public universities was on the agenda for state lawmakers’ first day back at work after the election. And its Republican sponsors got a boost from a national and controversial figure.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro was followed by security throughout the Statehouse, where he testified for the bill that bans restricting speakers and groups to small “free speech zones” on campus and sets rules for what the sponsors say would be equal treatment of speakers of all viewpoints. “It seems like a pretty measured bill in terms of its language. I don’t think it’s designed to let the KKK roam around free on campus, guns a-blazin’," Shapiro said.

Conservative groups say their messages have often been targeted with limits on displays and signs and higher fees. But the ACLU has raised concerns about this bill in the past. The sponsors say they don’t expect the bill to pass in lame duck and they plan to bring it up again next year.

Tags: 
free speech

Related Content

Free Speech Bill Could Allow White Nationalist Richard Spencer To Speak At State Owned Universities

By Oct 10, 2017
Republican, Powell, Ohio
Jo Ingles

A controversial white nationalist says he’ll sue two state universities if they don’t agree by Friday to let him speak on their campuses. The request is raising concerns about safety if the speech is eventually allowed. The sponsor of a so-called “campus free speech” bill says it could set rules for situations like this in the future.

Bill Would Change Free Speech Policies On Campuses Of Ohio's State-Owned Universities

By Aug 29, 2017
Along Lane Avenue, Columbus, Ohio
Jo Ingles

With the school year starting and many controversial issues on the left and the right to discuss, debate and protest, people have been talking a lot about free speech on college campuses. Two conservative Republican state lawmakers have come up with a new bill that they say will ensure all points of view are represented at Ohio’s public universities. 