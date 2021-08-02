-
A southwest Ohio man has settled a lawsuit he filed against his Republican state senator, who he says blocked him on Facebook during a heated debate about…
A bill that backers say would protect all free speech at public universities was on the agenda for state lawmakers’ first day back at work after the…
The Ohio Supreme Court says a law requiring people living with HIV to disclose their status to potential sexual partners is constitutional and doesn’t…
A controversial white nationalist says he’ll sue two state universities if they don’t agree by Friday to let him speak on their campuses. The request is…
With the school year starting and many controversial issues on the left and the right to discuss, debate and protest, people have been talking a lot about…
The ACLU of Ohio is standing up for a Columbus City School employee who posted hateful comments against LGBTQ people and the city’s Pride Festival. Chris…