Cordray Sees Medicaid Expansion As Sustainable, Calls For Predictability

By Aug 1, 2018
  • Democratic Gubernatorial Nominee Rich Cordray
    Dan Konik

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Rich Cordray is doubling down on his support for Medicaid expansion and it’s economic viability. Cordray, along with the Kasich administration, says the program is sustainable and needs to remain consistent. 

Cordray says, if he were governor, fighting to keep Medicaid expansion will be a top priority. He says the program, which covers about 700,000 Ohioans, is already sustainable through Kasich’s system which includes hospital fees and managed care taxes.  

As he points out his opponent, Republican gubernatorial nominee Mike DeWine, fought to get rid of the Affordable Care Act which carried the expansion. Cordray says, when it comes to health care coverage, people need predictability.

“It’s a peace of mind issue for many families and for many people across Ohio and keeping costs down which is what my plan has been all about, putting money back in the pockets of middle class families and ensuring reliable coverage is what we need to do in Ohio,” says Cordray.

DeWine now says he supports Medicaid expansion but argues it’s not sustainable. As his campaign notes, the federal reimbursement of the expansion will go from what's currently 94% to 90% in 2020. DeWine says he would want to run more programs to cover the costs, such as work requirements and wellness programs.

Those programs are already in the works under the Kasich administration.

2018 Ohio Governors race
Medicaid expansion
Rich Cordray
Mike DeWine

