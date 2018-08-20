Democrat Richard Cordray Embraces His Nerdy Side With Ads About His "Jeopardy" Championships

By 47 minutes ago
  • Front page of Cordray's "Jeopardy" website
    Front page of Cordray's "Jeopardy" website
    RichknowsOhio.com

As the candidates for governor gear up for the final push for votes this fall, the Democrat in the race continues to be criticized by many political pundits for being too dry and nerdy. But Rich Cordray himself is launching a social media campaign to capitalize on that image.

Many people know Cordray was a five-time champion of the Jeopardy game show back in 1987. And for those who don’t, Cordray’s campaign is putting out ads on social media that pose trivia questions to someone walking down the street then he answers.  Take this one for example when he asks “what is the state rock song of Ohio?”

“It’s hang on Sloopy, Sloopy hang on,” Cordray sings. It's a song made famous back in the 1960's that was later adopted by the Ohio State University Marching Band and later, voted by Ohio lawmakers, to be the state's official rock song.

The web ads direct viewers to a website where they can watch Cordray’s performances on the popular game show.

Tags: 
Richard Cordray
Jeopardy
2018 Ohio Governors race

Related Content

Cordray's Plan To Fix Roads, Bridges and More Won't Involve New Taxes

By Aug 2, 2018
At Columbus construction site
Jo Ingles

The Democrat who wants to be Ohio’s next governor says the state needs to repair its roads and bridges, make sure all of the state has access to broadband and invest in public transportation. 

Ohio's Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Lays Out His Health Care Plan

By Jul 24, 2018
Jo Ingles

The Democrat running for governor in November has laid out his health care plan. 

Cordray Sees Medicaid Expansion As Sustainable, Calls For Predictability

By Aug 1, 2018
Dan Konik

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Rich Cordray is doubling down on his support for Medicaid expansion and it’s economic viability. Cordray, along with the Kasich administration, says the program is sustainable and needs to remain consistent. 