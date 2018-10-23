Early Voting In Ohio Is Up By Almost A Third Over 2014, With Two Weeks Till Election Day

By 41 seconds ago
  • An absentee ballot drop box at the Franklin County Board of Elections, alongside privacy booths for people to use to fill out ballots.
    An absentee ballot drop box at the Franklin County Board of Elections, alongside privacy booths for people to use to fill out ballots.
    Karen Kasler

Early voting in Ohio started two weeks ago, and the Secretary of State’s office says it’s picking up - with two weeks to go till Election Day.

More than 1 million Ohio voters have asked for absentee ballots, and more than 332,000 have been mailed back or cast in person. That’s a 30 percent increase over this point in the last midterm election in 2014, which many describe as an outlier because of a weak race for governor. And it’s far short of early ballot requests in 2016 – which by this point topped 1.3 million. But turnout is always higher in presidential years than in midterms, even when races for governor and US Senator are on the ballot. There are more than 8 million registered voters in Ohio – the highest number since 2008. But it’s worth noting that no one has been taken off the voter rolls since litigation over the process to remove inactive voters was filed in 2016.

Tags: 
early voting
Jon Husted
voter rolls

Related Content

Early Voting Is Underway For More Than 8 Million Registered Voters, But Turnout Is Key

By Oct 10, 2018
Karen Kasler

Early voting is now underway in Ohio, which has seen strong Republican wins in the last two midterm election cycles. But many are wondering about the impact of an increase in registered voters in a midterm year that looks good nationwide for Democrats.

Husted: Ohio Has All Of The Above Approach To Voting

By Oct 16, 2018
Andy Chow

Early voting has been going for a week, and the number of registered voters is the highest it’s been in a decade. Many voters are opting to vote early through absentee ballot. That includes one major statewide official. 

Group Registers Ohioans Who Are In Jail And Those Who Don't Vote Frequently

By Oct 9, 2018
Dan Konik

Groups that are registering voters to cast ballots in November are scurrying throughout Ohio on this final day to register for the 2018 election. One of those groups has been reaching out to possible voters in unusual ways.

Secretary Of State Announces New Procedures For Voter Removal After Supreme Court Win

By Jul 9, 2018
Karen Kasler

Even though the US Supreme Court has ruled that Ohio’s disputed six-year voter roll maintenance process is constitutional, no voters will be removed from the rolls till after the November election. But there’s now a plan on how to go forward with voter removal after that.

Husted Says He Expects Voter Roll Maintenance Process To Become Law After Supreme Court Ruling

By Jun 15, 2018
Karen Kasler

Democrats are saying thousands of voters could be affected by the US Supreme Court’s decision upholding the way Ohio deletes inactive registrations. But the Secretary of State, who’s also the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, says the law prevents voters from being removed before the fall election.