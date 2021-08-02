-
A near record number of Ohioans were registered to vote in 2020. Now 97,795 voter registrations have been removed from the rolls. Ohio’s top elections…
Thousands of voters thought to be inactive could be removed from the voter rolls this year. Ohio’s Republican Secretary of State is releasing a list of…
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says 182,858 voter registrations were removed from rolls starting on Sept 6. Some community groups are working to get…
Last week, voting rights activists said about 4,000 voters were wrongly on a list of 235,000 registrations provided by counties that were set to be…
The Ohio Democratic Party is calling for a halt to the Secretary of State’s pruning of the voter rolls. And it wants an investigation following mistakes…
Nearly two dozen groups and individuals are asking Ohio’s top elections official for a list of voters who could be dropped from the rolls this fall, so…
For the first time, the Secretary of State will send voter registration forms to hundreds of thousands of Ohioans who were removed from the voting rolls…
Newly-sworn in Secretary of State Frank LaRose is already making his pitch to Ohio lawmakers for his biggest legislative priorities. Among the top issues,…
In the final days as Secretary of State, incoming Lt. Gov. Jon Husted has sent out a final round of notifications for Ohioans who are in danger of being…
The leader of the Ohio Democratic Party is calling out Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted for issuing an order on so-called voter purging just weeks…