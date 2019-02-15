Gun Rights Group Says New Law May Outlaw Many Common Shotguns, Rifles

By 47 minutes ago
  • An AR-15, one of the weapons Ohio Gun Owners says would be banned if the law takes effect as written.
    An AR-15, one of the weapons Ohio Gun Owners says would be banned if the law takes effect as written.
    WikiMedia Commons

A gun owners’ group is taking aim at a self-defense law passed in the lame duck session last year – saying it could make felons out of half a million Ohioans who own certain weapons.

The law was changed to remove a “stand your ground” provision.

But Chris Dorr with Ohio Gun Owners said a section that he believes will outlaw many shotguns and rifles such as the AR-15 was overlooked.

Gov. Kasich vetoed the ultimate gun control bill that, had he known what was going on, he definitely would not have vetoed it," Dorr said.

Lawmakers overrode Kasich’s veto.

Republican Rep. Nino Vitale (R-Urbana), a strong gun rights supporter, blamed the rush of the lame duck process for what he calls a “drafting error” not being caught.

“It wasn’t the intent. It’s frankly embarrassing," Vitale said.

Dorr wants an emergency fix before the law takes effect in late March.

Vitale said he and other lawmakers are working on it, but he thinks it’s unlikely that prosecutions will happen.

Tags: 
"Stand Your Ground"
Ohio Gun Owners
Chris Dorr
Nino Vitale
guns

Related Content

Stand Your Ground, Red Flag Law Both On Table For 2019

By Dec 28, 2018
Andy Chow

Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) said he's open to discussing two high-profile gun laws when the General Assembly returns next year, the "Stand Your Ground" bill and the "red flag law." These two issues caused a rift among members of the House and Senate, along with Gov. John Kasich.

Ohio House, Senate Override Kasich Veto On Self-Defense Gun Bill

By Dec 27, 2018
Ohio House
Andy Chow

The Ohio House and Senate have voted to override Gov. John Kasich’s veto on, HB228, a bill that would revamp the way the state handles self-defense cases in court. 

Why Might Lawmakers Send To Kasich Bills He Says He'll Veto?

By Dec 12, 2018
Gov. John Kasich (left), Speaker Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell) and Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) all spoke at the unveiling of the permanent display of Ohio's two constitutions at the Statehouse in November. But they did not appear together.
Karen Kasler

As state lawmakers race toward the end of this lame duck legislative session, they’ve been considering two bills that Gov. John Kasich opposes – the six-week “Heartbeat Bill” abortion ban and the “Stand Your Ground” self-defense bill.  And if he vetoes them as promised, lawmakers would have to come back to vote on them again during the holiday break.

Ohio Senate Strips "Stand Your Ground" Language Out Of "Stand Your Ground" Bill

By Dec 6, 2018
Kiattipong/Shutterstock

The controversial legislation no longer includes an elimination of the "duty to retreat" for people who find themselves in threatening situations. Opponents argued that removing that language from Ohio code would make it for people to use lethal force in self-defense.