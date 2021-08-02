-
Ohio’s new “Stand Your Ground” law goes into effect tomorrow (Tuesday 4-6-21) but already, a bill has been introduced at the Statehouse that would gut it.…
The Republican lawmaker who proposed removing from state law the duty to retreat before using deadly force in a public place says he’s concerned about an…
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) has signed the so-called "Stand Your Ground" bill, SB175, which removes the requirement for a person to retreat before shooting…
As state lawmakers return for a final week of their lame duck session, Gov. Mike DeWine is hinting he’ll veto a controversial gun bill they sent to him…
The controversial gun law that removes the "duty to retreat" requirement before a person can use lethal force in self-defense was passed by the Ohio…
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley wants lawmakers to shelve a bill that would remove restrictions for using lethal force in self-defense. The so-called "Stand Your…
A coalition of eight groups advocating for more gun control is starting an online petition campaign to stop efforts to pass the “Stand Your Ground” bill…
For most of 2019, a lot of talk about guns focused on bills that would lift restrictions until the deadly mass shooting in Dayton turned the tables.The…
Gov. Mike DeWine says one of his top priorities in 2020 will be to push the package of gun and mental health law changes that he put forward after the…
Lawmakers are preparing to hold more hearings on a bill that makes it easier to use lethal force as self-defense in a threatening situation, but Gov. Mike…