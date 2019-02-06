House Speaker Says He's Willing To Consider A Possible Gas Tax

  • House Speaker Larry Householder (R, Glenford)
    Jo Ingles

The committee reviewing the financial situation facing the Ohio Department of Transportation heard testimony for a second day today – and is expected to release a report recommending funding solutions very soon. It seems likely that an increase in the gas tax will be part of it. The leader of the Ohio House says he’s willing to talk about it.

Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) says he’s all ears when it comes to a possible gas tax.

“We would be willing to keep our powder dry and hear them out, listen to what the facts are then make decisions," Householder says.

Householder says he’s also willing to sit down with Gov. Mike DeWine to talk.

“Fran DeWine is a great cook. I’m always anxious to go out to the Governor’s residence. Last time I was out there, I ate four cookies," Householder muses.

ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks says a 1 cent increase in the gas tax would bring in $67 million dollars that could be used to fix state and local roads.

