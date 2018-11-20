Husted Directs Counties To Resume Voter Registration Cancelation

By 11 seconds ago
  • Secretary of State Jon Husted voting early at the Franklin County Board of Elections in April 2018.
    Secretary of State Jon Husted voting early at the Franklin County Board of Elections in April 2018.
    Dan Konik

Ohio’s top elections official is giving the green light for counties to start clearing the voter rolls. This so-called “voter purge” was put on hold after a lengthy court battle in which the US Supreme Court approved of Ohio’s process. 

Secretary of State Jon Husted has ordered county boards of elections to start canceling the registrations of those who haven’t voted for at least four yearsand who haven’t updated their registrations.

Ohio’s process, which Husted says has been used for more than 20 years, sends notifications to inactive voters who can either return the notice, update their registration address, or vote.

Husted is asking county officials to look at voter activity from Election Day and review that with the logs of inactive registrants. 

Critics have spent years fighting this method saying it’s overly aggressive and restricts voter rights.

Tags: 
voter rolls

Related Content

Federal Court Rules That Certain Removed Voters Can Cast Provisional Ballots In Tuesday's Election

By Nov 1, 2018
Karen Kasler

A federal appeals court has ruled that Ohioans who were removed for not voting over a six-year period must be allowed to vote in this midterm election.

Secretary Of State Announces New Procedures For Voter Removal After Supreme Court Win

By Jul 9, 2018
Karen Kasler

Even though the US Supreme Court has ruled that Ohio’s disputed six-year voter roll maintenance process is constitutional, no voters will be removed from the rolls till after the November election. But there’s now a plan on how to go forward with voter removal after that.

Brown Wants To Stop State From "Purging" Voters

By Jun 21, 2018
Andy Chow

Ohio’s top Democratic elected official is fighting the state’s process when it comes to scratching voters off the rolls. The new bill is in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling approving Ohio’s voter roll cleanup process. 