It Is Now Easier For Low-Income Ohioans To Reinstate Drivers Licenses

It's easier right now but it's a limited time offer. Here are the details.

Ohioans who have had their driver’s licenses revoked and cannot afford to have them reinstated have another option. Now the reinstatement fee is being waived or reduced for low income Ohioans. It’s part of a new law that allows an amnesty program for six months to help indigent Ohioans to help them get back on their feet. They will have to pay all other court costs, and there are limits as far as which offenses qualify and when reinstatement can be offered. And it doesn’t last long – the program closes at the end of July.