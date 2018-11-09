Kasich Calls Trump's Rhetoric Against The Media "Outrageous"

  Gov. John Kasich talking to journalists after opening the newly reinforced dam at Buckeye Lake.
    Gov. John Kasich talking to journalists after opening the newly reinforced dam at Buckeye Lake.
Though he’s had some issues with the Statehouse press corps, Ohio’s governor is defending the role of the media. His comments come in the wake of the latest criticisms from President Donald Trump. 

Republican Gov. John Kasich has no problem firing back at President Donald Trump when they disagree.

Most recently Kasich says Trump’s assertion that the media is the ‘enemy of the people’ is, in Kasich’s words, some of the most outrageous language he’s ever heard out of a political leader.

“The media is designed to keep those in power accountable to the people and anytime you erode the media, any time you weaken the media, you make the big shots more powerful.”

Kasich’s comments comes on the heels of the White House revoking a journalist’s credentials after a contentious press conference.

