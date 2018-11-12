Lawmakers In Lame Duck Session To Consider Several Bills, Some Expected To Be Controversial

By 1 hour ago
  • Statehouse News Bureau

This week lawmakers are returning for a lame duck session, with hearings set on a so-called right to work bill and a Republican-backed bill on free speech on college campuses.  Republican legislative leaders are talking about other priorities but suggesting action on controversial measures is possible.

Senate President Larry Obhof has said he doesn’t expect lame duck to be too busy, since the incoming governor is also a Republican. He said he wants to enact criminal justice, regulatory and occupational licensing reforms – but there could be more. “We will be active. We will keep our promises to our constituents. We will keep Ohio moving in the right direction. And if we flag something as a priority, you can be certain that we’re going to pass it," Obhof said.

House Speaker Ryan Smith has talked about legislation on tracking rape kits and measures on the opioid crisis, but added that – quote – “we’re also going to look at our opportunities.”

Tags: 
2018 Lame Duck Session
2018 Issue 1
criminal justice reform
regulatory reform
Ohio opioid crisis
Larry Obhof
Ryan Smith

Related Content

Ohio's Top Leaders Say They Want To Look At Ways To Make It Harder To Change The State Constitution

By Nov 9, 2018
Jo Ingles

Leaders of the Ohio Legislature say it’s time to look at changing the methods citizens groups are using to try to change the state’s constitution. 

What Kasich Wants To See In Lame Duck Session, And The Bill He'd Definitely Veto

By Nov 9, 2018
Andy Chow

Ohio lawmakers are preparing to return to the Statehouse for what looks like a busy lame duck session. This is when legislators pass a slew of bills before the year ends. Gov. John Kasich is among the many state leaders preparing for what could be a big fight over hot button bills.

Ohio's Legislative Leaders Say They Will Consider Reforms For Drug Crimes

By Nov 8, 2018
Karen Kasler

The Republican leader of the Ohio Senate says while he and many others didn’t support Issue 1, the criminal sentencing and drug treatment reform plan that failed Tuesday. But he suggests there is a will to make the issue a top priority in the newly elected Senate next year. 

Lawmakers Elected Not To Pass Ban On Lame Duck Sessions During Lame Duck Session

By Dec 12, 2016
Karen Kasler

Dozens of the more than a thousand bills proposed in the House and Senate this year passed in the lame duck session in the last two weeks. The rest all died. But there was one that didn’t make it, and it was a surprise to no one.