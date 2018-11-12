Lawmakers In Lame Duck Session To Consider Several Bills, Some Expected To Be Controversial

This week lawmakers are returning for a lame duck session, with hearings set on a so-called right to work bill and a Republican-backed bill on free speech on college campuses. Republican legislative leaders are talking about other priorities but suggesting action on controversial measures is possible.

Senate President Larry Obhof has said he doesn’t expect lame duck to be too busy, since the incoming governor is also a Republican. He said he wants to enact criminal justice, regulatory and occupational licensing reforms – but there could be more. “We will be active. We will keep our promises to our constituents. We will keep Ohio moving in the right direction. And if we flag something as a priority, you can be certain that we’re going to pass it," Obhof said.

House Speaker Ryan Smith has talked about legislation on tracking rape kits and measures on the opioid crisis, but added that – quote – “we’re also going to look at our opportunities.”