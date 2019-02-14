Lawsuit Filed Against Ohio Over New Law Banning Abortion Method

By 14 minutes ago
  • Ohio House of Representatives
    Ohio House of Representatives
    Jo Ingles

Planned Parenthood is suing the state over a new abortion law set to go into effect soon. 

The bill Ohio lawmakers passed and former Gov. John Kasich signed into law at the end of the Lame Duck session last year bans an abortion procedure that is commonly used after 12 weeks of pregnancy. Planned Parenthood and the Women’s Medical Center of Dayton are suing to stop the ban from going into effect next month, saying major medical organizations oppose it because doctors could not provide proper care for their patients. 

Ohio Right to Life issued a statement saying it was frustrated but not surprised, calling the lawsuit “frivolous.”

Tags: 
Abortion
abortion method ban
Ohio abortion method ban
Planned Parenthood of Ohio
Women's Medical Center of Dayton
Ohio Right to Life

Related Content

A Call For Ohioans To Vote On The "Heartbeat Bill"

By 2 hours ago
Dale Butland, Democratic strategist
Dan Konik

Lawmakers are, once again, debating the contentious so called “Heartbeat Bill,” which would ban abortions at about six weeks when a fetal heartbeat can be detected. The bill was vetoed twice by former Gov. John Kasich, but now Gov. Mike DeWine says he’ll sign it. But one political strategist is floating another idea.

Heartbeat Bill Is Not At The Top Of Ohio House's Agenda

By Feb 1, 2019
Statehouse News Bureau

The leader of the Ohio House says the controversial Heartbeat Bill, which bans abortion at the point a fetal heartbeat is detected, is not a priority. But he says lawmakers there want to pass it. 

2018 Year In Review: Heated Debate Over Abortion Bills

By Dec 31, 2018
Dan Konik

Lawmakers couldn't get the votes to overturn Gov. John Kasich's veto of a bill banning abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected.  But Kasich signed another bill that bans a procedure commonly after 12 weeks gestation. And these were not the only abortion bills lawmakers considered this year.

Kasich Vetoes Controversial Abortion Ban

By Dec 21, 2018
Gov. John Kasich
credit Dan Konik

Gov. John Kasich has vetoed the so called "Heartbeat Bill" but has signed another into law. 

Ohio Lawmakers Pass "Heartbeat Abortion" Ban Bill But Will It Become Law?

By Dec 14, 2018
Ohio Statehouse
Statehouse News Bureau

A controversial bill that bans abortion at the point a fetal heartbeat can be detected is on its way to Gov. John Kasich. Overnight, the Ohio House passed the bill 53-32 with changes made by the Senate Tuesday.