New Report Says Lawmakers Are Contributing To Prison Overcrowding

By 26 minutes ago
  • Anurak Pongpatimet, Shutterstock.com

Once again, the ACLU of Ohio is pushing for criminal justice reform with a new report on what it calls the “Statehouse to prison pipeline”. 

The ACLU’s Gary Daniels says the report shows too many Ohioans are being locked up.

“Our prison system is about 11,000 to 12,000 people above capacity right now," Daniels says.

Daniels says lawmakers have loosened penalties to divert some low-level offenders from lockups, but are still passing new tough on crime legislation.

“So our number one recommendation which revolves around the report is stop passing these bills to put more people in prison and jail," Daniels says.

Daniels says 137 bills, 12% of all those introduced by the most recent general assembly, contained provisions to send more people to prison or jail. The report shows incarceration in Ohio has quadrupled since 1980, driving the state’s prison population to the fifth highest in the nation in 2016. 

Tags: 
ACLU of Ohio
criminal justice reform
Statehouse to Prison Pipeline

Related Content

New Lawsuit Filed Against Ohio For Not Allowing Transgender People To Change Birth Certificates

By Mar 29, 2018
Jo Ingles

Transgender Ohioans who want to change their birth certificates to reflect the gender with which they identify are filing a lawsuit against the state over that policy. The ACLU and Lambda Legal filed the lawsuit. 

Bill To Specify Handling Of Fetal Remains Passes Ohio Senate Committee

By Jan 10, 2018
Jo Ingles

A bill that would specify the handling of fetal remains that are a result of abortions has made it over another hurdle. The bill passed a Senate committee on a party-line vote.

Ohioans Overwhelmingly Approve Crime Victims' Constitutional Amendment Known As Marsy's Law

By Nov 7, 2017
Jo Ingles

Issue 1, the constitutional amendment that gives crime victims legal standing, was overwhelming approved by Ohio voters at the ballot box. 

ACLU Of Ohio Opposes Issue One - Marsy's Law

By Oct 18, 2017

One of the state’s leading civil liberties organizations is opposing Issue 1 – the victims’ rights constitutional amendment known as Marsy’s Law.

Bill Would Change Free Speech Policies On Campuses Of Ohio's State-Owned Universities

By Aug 29, 2017
Along Lane Avenue, Columbus, Ohio
Jo Ingles

With the school year starting and many controversial issues on the left and the right to discuss, debate and protest, people have been talking a lot about free speech on college campuses. Two conservative Republican state lawmakers have come up with a new bill that they say will ensure all points of view are represented at Ohio’s public universities. 