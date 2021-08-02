-
A lawsuit claims that Ohio has an unwritten policy of denying release to death row inmates who were re-sentenced after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down…
-
Ohio’s top legislative leaders are being sued for not being transparent with the public in matters related to the state’s new voter-approved process for…
-
A new poll paid for by the ACLU of Ohio, and with questions developed by a bipartisan coalition, shows the majority of Ohio voters want changes in the…
-
Abortion providers are suing the state to stop a new law that requires burial or cremation from aborted fetal remains. The ACLU of Ohio’s Legal Director,…
-
The Ohio House has passed, along party lines, another abortion bill. This one requires fetal remains from abortions be buried or cremated.The bill, which…
-
There were no widespread technical problems in Tuesday’s statewide vote. But non-partisan groups who help protect and inform voters say there were some…
-
The process of matching a voter’s signature on a ballot or ballot application against the signature provided on a voter’s initial registration will…
-
There are four different lawsuits pending right now over Ohio’s voting processes. They range from the way absentee ballot requests can be made to how…
-
The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio has filed a lawsuit against Ohio’s Secretary of State over the way county elections boards handle signatures on…
-
COVID-19 closed down the March primary election, and lawmakers extended the absentee ballot deadline to late April. Voter rights groups are asking state…