Ohio Docs Already Recommending Med Pot, Even If It's Not Available Yet

By 30 seconds ago
  • Shutterstock.com

None of the 56 medical marijuana dispensaries planned for under the state’s new Medical Marijuana Program are operating yet. But that’s not stopping some doctors from writing recommendations for patients who can ultimately use the drug when it does become available.

 

There are nearly 300 doctors who have been certified by the state to recommend medical marijuana for patients with 21 specific conditions. Connor Shore represents a group of eight doctors throughout the state who are already doing that.

 “We are seeing patients, getting them ready so they are ready to enter the dispensaries as soon as they open in the coming months," Shore says. The state’s medical marijuana program was supposed to be fully operational earlier this month but there was a long list of problems that kept that from happening. And there’s no timetable, at this point, for when dispensaries will open.

Tags: 
Medical marijuana
Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program
Connor Shore

Related Content

Ohio's Auditor Finds Dozens of Problems With The State's Medical Marijuana Program

By Sep 13, 2018
Ohio Auditor
Statehouse News Bureau

State Auditor Dave Yost says he’s found dozens of problems with Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Program, and he’s questioning the legality of one of the actions it took. 

Why Ohio's Two Year Old Medical Marijuana Program Isn't Serving Patients Yet

By Sep 6, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio’s medical marijuana program went into effect on September 8, 2016 yet two years later, the drug hasn’t been dispensed to anyone. It was supposed to be fully operational on September 8th of this year but that’s not happening. Here's why.

Ohio's Pharmacy Board Says CBD Oil Is Illegal Under State's New Medical Marijuana Law

By Aug 31, 2018
Columbus, Ohio
Jo Ingles

Products derived from marijuana that don’t contain THC, the chemical that produces a “high”, are being sold in stores throughout the state. Cannabinoid or CBD oil can be found in boutique shops and health food stores. But the state’s Pharmacy Board says sales of those products are illegal.

Ohio's Medical Marijuana Program Issues More Provisional Licenses To Processors And Testers

By Aug 17, 2018
Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Commission logo

More processing and testing facilities for Ohio’s Medical Marijuana program have been given provisional permits to proceed with their plans. 

Launch Of Registry For Medical Marijuana Patients, Caregivers Delayed

By Jul 20, 2018
pharmacy.ohio.gov/

There have been court challenges by rejected applicants, inspections issues and other problems in putting the state’s medical marijuana program into effect. And now there’s yet another delay in the program, which was supposed to be up and running in less than two months.