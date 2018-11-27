U.S. Senator Rob Portman Says He Hasn't Given Up Fight To Keep Lordstown GM Plant Open

Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman says he hasn’t given up the fight to keep the GM plant in Lordstown open and its 1500 workers employed. 

Portman says he knew the Lordstown-produced Chevy Cruze has not been selling well recently. But he says GM’s leaders have not provided him with many specifics about why they decided to close the plant rather than manufacturing another vehicle there. Still, Portman says he’s working with incoming Governor Mike DeWine and they are not giving up.

“I think there’s an opportunity here, working together, to put together a package to get them to make the investment in Lordstown," Portman says.

Portman says he doesn’t believe the fight over tariffs had anything to do with the company’s decision to close the plant.

